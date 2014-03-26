  Casio Edifice EQB-500 joins G-Shock range in adding Bluetooth smartphone connectivity

Casio has unveiled two watches that further the company's goal to make its timepieces smart. The Casio Edifice EQB-500 essentially adds Bluetooth 4.0 LE connectivity to a classic, steel-banded analogue EQS-500, while the G-Shock GPW-1000 adds automatic time-adjustment through a new satellite location feature.

Revealed as part of the company's BaselWorld watch event showcase in Switzerland, the Edifice EQB-500 essentially utilises the same Bluetooth connectivity as the G-Shock GB-6900AA. However, its smarts are a little less, well, smart in that it doesn't enable message alerts on the watch. Instead, you can set the alarm and correct time using a smartphone.

READ: Casio G-Shock GB-6900AA review

Apart from that, it is in effect a regular timepiece, with Casio's solar cells providing power.

The G-Shock GPW-1000 comes with a Sony GNSS receiver module, that extrapolates your location from satellites and sets the correct time depending on your location and timezone. It also uses radio clock technology, so prevents overuse of battery power on just GPS alone.

Both watches are current in the "concept" phase of their genesis, so prices and release dates are yet to be revealed. The Casio Edifice EQS-500, without Bluetooth, currently costs from £150, so that could give you an idea.