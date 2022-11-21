Google's brand new Pixel Watch gets discounted for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - It's only been out for a couple of months, but the Google Pixel Watch is already seeing its first discounts as part of Black Friday week in the US and the UK.

With Amazon's shopping event you can grab the Wi-Fi-only version Pixel Watch in any colour for just under that magic $300 price point, while in the UK, the price of the LTE-equipped version has dropped to around £335 if you're happy with the silver and chalk combinations.

Google Pixel Watch - save $50 Despite only having launched recently, the Pixel Watch is already available at a discount in the US. Now down to $299. View offer

The Pixel Watch drew a lot of interest when it was first announced by Google earlier in the year, and when it finally made its way to store shelves in time for the Pixel 7 series launch. Why? Because it was the first phone designed in-house by Google itself.

It's sleek and - quite frankly - stunning in person. Its rounded, domed glass and rounded metal casing create a sumptuous, seamless effect, while the software and interface are fluid and effortless.

In a lot of ways, it's the 'Apple Watch of Android'. It has all the features you'd want from a proper smartwatch, including contactless payments, music playback, and proper interactive watch apps and messaging. Plus, with Fitbit onboard, you get great fitness tracking abilities too.

Its battery life isn't as good as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but it's a fantastic watch and one worth considering if you're been waiting for a proper Google watch.

Writing by Cam Bunton.