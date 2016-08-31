Asus Zenwatch 3 is here, it's round and charges stupendously fast

Asus has taken the wraps off its next generation ZenWatch. It’s called the ZenWatch 3 and is the first wearable in the series to feature a round case and display.

The ZenWatch 3’s round case is built from jewellery-grade 316L stainless steel, similar to many other watches. In lay terms, that means it’s stronger than traditional steel and can easily withstand daily bumps and scrapes from the clumsiest wearers.

Unlike most other Android Wear watches, the ZenWatch 3’s round edges feature three crown buttons for easy access to frequently used functions and have a subtle gold trim around the bezel.

The ZenWatch 3 will be available in three finishes - Silver, Gunmetal and Rose Gold - and will ship with either a stitched Italian leather strap or rubber strap, both kinds available in various shades of brown.

As well as featuring a number of customisation choices for case and strap colours, Asus is making the experience of using the watch more customisable too.

For starters, the next ZenWatch comes loaded with more than 50 watch faces with support for customisable widgets for information like weather, battery life, call notifications and such. You’ll be able to manage them all from the ZenWatch Manager smartphone app, and even design your own watch faces with the FaceDesigner app.

Like most smartwatches, the ZenWatch 3 has a load of fitness-focussed features like the ability to count steps, track various activities and alert you when you’ve been stationary too long. Its IP67 rating also means it can cope with being worn outside in the rain.

From a tech specs perspective, the ZenWatch 3 is equipped with a 1.39-inch round display boasting a resolution of 400 x 400 pixels and built from AMOLED technology to ensure colours pop and contrast levels are super high.

It’s powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and comes with support for HyperCharge technology. Simply put - the watch will recharge very quickly. It takes 15 minutes to charge up to 60 per cent using the included magnetic charging connector. And, if the two day battery life isn’t good enough for you, you’ll also be able to buy an additional battery pack for 40 per cent extra capacity.

The next-gen smartwatch from Asus will cost €229 in Europe when it goes on sale. We’re awaiting confirmation on ZenWatch 3 UK pricing and release date.