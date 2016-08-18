Asus ZenWatch 3 to launch on 31 August, going head-to-head with Samsung Gear S3

In the world of wearables, 31 August is going to be a busy day. First of all Samsung pinned a date on its next Gear launch and now Asus has joined the fray, tweeting that it will also be lining up a launch on 31 August, just a few days before IFA 2016 opens its doors.

Asus is expected to announce the ZenWatch 3, which appears to be making the shift from a squared face to a circular face, joining the majority of other wearable devices out there - and leaving the Apple Watch as about the only device that's sitting in a squared body.

Confirming its plans, Asus shared the news of a new launch on Twitter, the emphasis falling on that word "time".

The Asus ZenWatch 3 has previously revealed itself, passing through the FCC, along with a selection of images that confirm the design. It looks to be carrying three buttons on the body, so offers a slightly chunkier design than the previous ZenWatch models.

We've been fans of Asus' Android Wear devices so far. The affordability and interesting design has set them apart from rival devices, along with comfortable straps and nice features like a decent clasp to make it nice to wear.

As it stands at the moment, little else is known about any features that the Asus ZenWatch 3 might offer, but we'll know everything on 31 August.