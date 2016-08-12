Asus ZenWatch 3 revealed in leaked hands-on pics ahead of IFA 2016

After originally being spotted on a posting by the Federal Communications Commission, the new, round Asus ZenWatch 3 has broken further cover in a collection of hands-on pictures leaked online.

The FCC filing suggested that the forthcoming smartwatch, expected to launch at IFA 2016 in Berlin at the end of August, will be round. The leaked images suggest the same.

As well as its shape, other things that can be gleaned from the pictures include confirmation that the ZenWatch 3 will not have contactless charging. There are two golden contacts on the rear that suggest it will need to be connected to a charging ring.

It will support fast charging though, with 5V/2A charging revealed in the earlier leak. That also stated it will have Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi built into the device.

Apart from those nuggets, the rest is purely visual.

This particular variant has a gold circular band and the presence of three buttons suggests that it will not swivel to access functions, unlike the Samsung Gear S2.

It is also rather beefy, much like former Huawei or Motorola devices. We're not yet sure what it looks like when switched on, and whether it will have a complete round display or if it will adopt the flat tire-style of the Moto 360.

We should find out more in the coming weeks as IFA looms.