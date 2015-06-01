Asus ZenWatch 2 is the Apple Watch of Android Wear

Asus has announced an update to its smartwatch range in a press event prior to the opening of Computex 2015 in Taiwan.

The Asus ZenWatch 2 is an Android Wear device, like the original, but now comes in two different sizes - one with a 22mm strap and another, slimmer version with an 18mm strap for smaller wrists.

This apes Apple's philosophy, with the Apple Watch also coming in two sizes to cater for men and women in fashion terms.

Asus' new device has 18 different strap material and colour combinations, with three different stainless steel colours of the watch case alone.

Other differences between the ZenWatch 2 and its predecessor include a more refined design aesthetic and a magnetic charger that comes supplied. Recharge times are claimed to have been improved too.

One of the most popular features of the last ZenWatch has been enhanced. Remote Camera, the feature that enables users to see through their smartphone camera lens on their watch face, now has faster performance and more range. It can now also switch between the front and rear cameras on the phone.

The ZenWatch 2 is water resistant, to IP67 level, so can be worn in the shower. And activity tracking sensors are built into the watch so users do not need to wear a fitness band separately.

Asus is yet to reveal a price or release date for the new device.