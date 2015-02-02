Time is running out to enter the Asus Face the Future Design Contest

Fancy winning an ASUS ZenWatch? What about designing a watch face that will be available to all ZenWatch owners around the world? If you think you've got what it takes then there is still time (geddit) to enter the Asus Face the Future Design Contest.

Running until the 10 February, the designers can download a watch design template from the Face the Future contest website at http://apps.asus.com/zenwatch-design and get designing.

Designers and the general public can visit the site to see and vote via Facebook for their favourite designs. Voters will be entered in a separate draw for several chances to win their own ASUS ZenWatch with the final designs going before a industry judging team.

Judging for the Face the Future design contest will be performed by ASUS Design Center, the multi-disciplinary and award-winning ASUS design team. ASUS Design Center judges will select their favourite designs in the following categories: Gold Medal, Best in Beauty, Best in Creativity, Best Practical Design, Best Student Design Award, and Fan Favourite.

In total, six ASUS ZenWatch devices will be awarded to winners.

All participants will have the chance for their design to be included as one of the standard watch faces on ASUS ZenWatch and will also receive an ASUS Certificate to recognise their accomplishment.

