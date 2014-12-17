Asus ZenWatch on sale in the UK from 23 December for Android Wear fans

After seeing the Asus ZenWatch at the IFA trade show we were convinced it could be the most attractive Android Wear device yet. After a long wait it's finally being released in the UK.

The Asus ZenWatch will be on sale just in time for last minute Christmas shoppers in the UK as it appears on 23 December.

The ZenWatch will, initially at least, be a Currys and PC World exclusive where it will sell for £200.

So why is the ZenWatch a bit more pricey than other Android Wear devices? The focus when making it was on quality with a curved Gorilla Glass face and premium 22mm stitched leather strap and what Asus calls a "unique clasp".

All that and its water resistant so can be worn in the shower, but probably not for swimming.

The watch itself will work with Android phones using the Android Wear operating system. This works with a heart rate sensor built into the bezel at the front of the watch – rather than on the back which Asus worried would force users to wear it too tight.

The Asus ZenWatch features a 1.63-inch square AMOLED display with a 320 x 320 (278ppi) resolution that stands out well in sunlight, and certainly more so than the LG G watch and Samsung Gear Live which use standard LCD screen technology. The vibrant colours certainly help the AW interface punch more so than previous Android Wear devices we've seen.

Powering the ZenWatch is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.2GHz 400 processor combined with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It comes with Bluetooth 4.0 for low-power connectivity to your Android smartphone and there is a 9-axis sensor and bio-sensor added into the mix as well.

Pick up the Asus ZenWatch from 23 December for £200 from Currys and PC World.

READ: Hands-on: Asus ZenWatch review: A curved glass Android Wear smartwatch that takes a stylish approach