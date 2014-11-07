  Asus ZenWatch to launch in US on 9 November, coming to Play Store later

Asus has stepped into the wearables market, with the launch of the Asus ZenWatch.

Anyone in the US will be able to purchase the Asus ZenWatch through Best Buy from 9 November, according to Asus. It'll cost $199. TechCrunch said it will also cost $199 when it launches through the Google Play Store at an unspecified later date. There's no word yet on when it might release internationally either.

The new Android Wear watch, which debuted at IFA 2014 in Berlin, follows a number of teasers from the company and its CEO and challenges a growing number of manufacturers trying to persuade us to buy a smartwatch. On the specs side of things, the ZenWatch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

It also has a stainless steel design with curved glass and no physical buttons (except for an emergency button on the back). Beneath the curved glass sits a bright 1.63-inch AMOLED display with a 320x320-pixel resolution at 278 ppi. Other features include support for voice control, 9-axis sensor, and one day of battery life before needing a charge.

Asus told Pocket-lint the ZenWatch comes with an accompanying Android app that allow users to control the apps they have installed on the watch as well as change watch faces. Users will need a compatible Android 4.3 smartphone or higher for it to work.

