  Asus Android Wear smartwatch will debut at IFA tradeshow

Asus has teased that it will unveil a smartwatch in a couple weeks.

In a press invite posted through Twitter, Asus has shown off what looks like a smartwatch silhouette with a square form factor. The invite announced that Asus has an event scheduled at IFA in Berlin for 3 September and then it quoted Labanese poet Kahlil Gibran: "Time has been transformed, and we have changed."

Asus has been rumoured to tackle the smartwatch trend for quite some time. The company's wrist wearable is expected to run Android Wear, and it should beat rival smartwatches from Motorola, Samsung, and LG in terms of pricing. In fact, Asus' smartwatch could cost around $99 to $149 and feature an AMOLED screen, among other things.

Apart from wearables, recent reports have wondered if Asus will debut some tablets, such as a hybrid tablet/laptop or even a new Padfone, but just remember that none of that is confirmed just yet.

Companies use the IFA annual trade fair to showcase new product launches, including everything from televisions to smartphones, as well as put all their cards on the table to be judged. Everything will take place in Berlin next month, and Pocket-lint plans to bring you all the latest Asus news from the showfloor.