Asus smartwatch with special features to debut in second half of 2014, says report

Taiwanese PC maker Asus plans to cash in on the smartwatch trend in 2014.

Asus told investors in November that it wanted to launch wearable devices at the Computex Taipei trade fair in June. According to website Focus Taiwan, Asus is developing a smartwatch for its first wearable device. After all, rival companies such as Sony and Samsung both offer smartwatch products.

Jonney Shih, a chairman at Asus, is said to have told reporters at a year-end party that Asus would put its "entire design thought" into the development of a wearable product. "There are actually many challenges in this area, and I don't think products that lack special features will be useful. We'll try to replace your watch by all means," said Shih.

Echoing Asus's announcement from November, Shih supposedly confirmed to reporters that a new wearable device would be available for consumers in 2014. CNA reported - based on insider information - that this device would be a "distinctive" wearable.

It will apparently be so different from competing products that it might even feature a necklace-style option. If this report is true, CNA said you could expect the new Asus device to release in the second half of 2014.