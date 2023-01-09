Apple Fitness+ has a number of new features, just in time for all those New Year resolutions.

The fitness platform - which is available on Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV - has not only added a new workout type in Kickboxing to the 11 workout types already on offer, but it has expanded its Artist Spotlight offering too.

Joining the likes of Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones, Beyonce has been added to the Artist Spotlight sessions, featuring seven workouts that include a disco ball and some excellent clothing choices from the trainers. There's A LOT of metallic going on. Foo Fighters and Bad Bunny will also be coming to the Artist Spotlight section later this year.

Other updates to the Fitness+ platform include a new 6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness, designed to help you kick start your fitness again, and a sleep meditation program. The 6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness offers 21 episodes and includes strength workouts, HIIT, Core and Yoga sessions.

Meanwhile, the Introduction to Meditations for Sleep program include four episodes, all of which are 20 minutes long and include five minutes at the end of the meditation with relaxing music.

Time to Walk has also been expanded, with the Jamie Lee Curtis kicking them off, while Time to Run will expand to Barcelona, Memphis, Tennessee and LA this year.

The new Fitness+ features are available on the platform now so you can get involved on your Apple device from now as long as you have the latest software.