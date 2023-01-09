Apple's smartwatches are some of the most popular wearable devices on the market, but there have also been a whole host of different models down the years.

If you've picked up a second-generation Apple Watch SE, but you've got older Apple Watch bands that you'd like to be able to use with your new watch, we've got the details you need, right here.

Can you use older bands on Apple Watch SE 2?

Apple's watch bands are one of the smartest bits of its watch ecosystem, since they all work on different models - with one big caveat.

The watch straps you collect will all work for other Apple Watch models, so long as they're the same size. So, since the Apple Watch SE (2022) only comes in 40mm and 44mm variants, you'll need bands that were designed to fit Apple Watch models of the corresponding size for your watch.

The good news is that the way Apple has designed its band clasps, it's fine if you're not sure what size your bands are. Just slide them into the watch to see if they fit - if they're too big or small there will be an obvious overlap that won't look right, and they won't click into place.

You shouldn't damage anything by trying this, although it's also pretty easy to make a judgement by eye.

If you're on the lookout for new bands, meanwhile, we've got a handy list of our favourites that you can check out right here.

