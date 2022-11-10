How to enable Taptic Chimes on your Apple Watch

(Pocket-lint) - There's a feature called Taptic Chimes on Apple Watch, which when enabled, will see the smartwatch alert you when a new hour has started.

The feature arrived with watchOS 6 and if your Apple Watch is on loud, you'll hear a chime when a new hour begins, while when on silent you'll get a vibration on your wrist to let you know.

Taptic Chimes isn't on by default though so if you want to be alerted when a new hour has started, here is how you turn Chimes on, and how to customise them.

How to turn on Taptic Chimes on Apple Watch

The Taptic Chimes feature is hidden within the Accessibility settings in the Watch app on your iPhone. To enable Taptic Chime, follow these steps:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone Tap on Accessibility Scroll down to Chimes Toggle Chimes on

How to customise Chimes on Apple Watch

There are a couple of different customisation options for Taptic Chimes on Apple Watch. You have a choice of Bells or Birds and you can set a chime to come on for every 15 minutes, every 30 minutes or every hour.

To customise Chimes on Apple Watch, follow the steps below:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone Tap on Accessibility Scroll down to Chimes Tap on Schedule Choose between 15 minutes, 30 minute and hourly Tap on Sounds Choose between Bells and Birds

That's it! You're all set.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.