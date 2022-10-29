(Pocket-lint) - The Apple Watch Ultra offers a few extra features on top of the Watch Series 8 and Watch SE, including a longer battery life.

While the Watch Series 8 and the Watch SE both offer around a day of use before they will need charging, the Watch Ultra offers up to 36 hours of normal use.

There is also a Low Power Mode though, and a Low Power Workout Mode for up to 60 hours of use. Here's what settings the Low Power Modes change, what functions will still be available and how you switch them on.

How to turn on Low Power Mode on Apple Watch Ultra

To turn on the Low Power Mode on Apple Watch Ultra, follow the steps below:

Open Settings on your Apple Watch Ultra Tap on Battery Tap on Battery Health Toggle off Optimised Charge Limit Return to the Home Screen by pressing the Digital Crown Swipe up from the bottom of the display Tap on the battery percentage icon Toggle on Low Power Mode Scroll to the bottom, tap on 'Turn On' or select 'Turn on For' and choose between 1, 2 and 3 days

How to turn on Low Power Mode Workout on Apple Watch Ultra

To turn on the Low Power Mode Workout on Apple Watch Ultra, follow the steps below:

Open Settings on your Apple Watch Ultra Tap on Battery Tap on Battery Health Toggle off Optimised Charge Limit Return to the Home Screen by pressing the Digital Crown Swipe up from the bottom of the display Tap on the battery percentage icon Toggle on Low Power Mode Confirm to Turn On Open Settings again on your Apple Watch Ultra Tap on Workout Tap on Fewer GPS and heart rate readings

What features and functions does Low Power Mode disable on Apple Watch Ultra?

The Low Power Mode maintains the maximum sample rate for heart rate and GPS during a workout and it was designed to allow Apple Watch Ultra users to complete a triathlon.

The Low Power Mode feature will turn off the Always On Display on the Apple Watch Ultra, reduce cellular connectivity so it only updates hourly and it will limit some background features, like automatic workout detection and irregular heart rate notifications.

What features and functions does Low Power Mode Workout disable on Apple Watch Ultra?

The Low Power Mode Workout is designed to maximise battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra for things like a backpacking weekend. It offers fewer GPS and heart rate readings, such as a GPS reading every two minutes rather than every second.

To maintain accurate distances, Apple has algorithms to fill in the gaps. If you are walking or hiking along known trails or roads that the Watch Ultra has data for, it will calculate the distance along the trail and you'll get credit for any turns you make. If you're not on a trail the Ultra has data for, it will use the accelerometer and gyroscope, along with terrain steepness information from Apple Maps and GPS measurements to estimate how straight or windy the trail is to provide distance travelled.

The Low Power Mode Workout disables the same functions as the Low Power Mode above. That means it will turn off the Always On Display on the Apple Watch Ultra, reduce cellular connectivity so it only updates hourly and limit some background features, like automatic workout detection and irregular heart rate notifications.

On top of this, the Low Power Mode Workout reduces heart rate readings to once a minute and GPS readings to once every two minutes, as we mentioned.

