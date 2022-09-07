The Apple Watch Ultra wants to be the ultimate extreme sports watch

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced its most advanced Apple Watch model yet, the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple said that it had been working on this watch for a couple of years - and now we have it.

The new Apple Watch Ultra has a 49mm titanium case, with the titanium bezel extending to protect the sapphire crystal display, which is the brightest that Apple has used so far - with up to 2000 nits brightness.

There's a new action button on the side, which has been designed - along with a chunkier digital crown - so that it's easier to use with gloves.

Cellular is built in and the Ultra also offers 36 hours of use - or up to 60 hours with a new low power mode.

There's a new Wayfinder watch face, pulling loads of information onto your display so you can navigate at a glance - with a night mode you can engage with a twist of the crown to make it turn red.

There are new straps, including the Alpine Loop, the Ocean Band and the Trail Loop, all designed to better support sporty use - and to look great, of course.

Apple wants this to be the best sports watch ever, with Apple saying that its advanced GPS solution will work as well in built-up areas as in the great outdoors.

There are new options in Apple Health, so you can see your heart rate zones or oscillations, while the action button will allow things like transitions between sports for triathletes. Later in the year, the Watch Ultra will detect when you arrive at a running track.

Apple says that the Ultra will also see you through an Ironman distance event on a single charge.

There's more advanced GPS tracking features, so you can use things like backtrack to find your route home when you're in the great outdoors.

The Watch Ultra also includes an additional speaker, with a siren you can use when in distress.

The Apple Watch Ultra features a new depth app, so it can tell you when you're diving, with 100 metres of protection - and EN13319 certification, so it can be used as a dive computer.

The Apple Watch Ultra will cost $799.

Writing by Chris Hall.