(Pocket-lint) - As part of its September launch event, Apple has unveiled a new more budget-friendly version of its Apple Watch. The latest Apple Watch SE takes inspiration from the previous model, but adds in some new, better hardware.

Like the Series 8 watch, it comes with more advanced motion sensors inside which - along with Apple's ML processing - can detect when you crash your car. Once detected, it can automatically contact emergency services and send a message to emergency contacts.

The case - made from recycled aluminium - comes in three colours: Silver, Midnight and Starlight, fitting in nicely with many of Apple's other recent devices.

What's more, the case has been built and designed in a way to reduce carbon emissions during production, and now has a back case that's colour matched to the rest of the aluminium case.

Other features include a display that's now 30 per cent larger than the display on an Apple Watch Series 3, with 20 per cent faster processing than the previous SE, and built into a case with WR50 (50 metre) water resistance.

As with any other Apple Watch, it will track your heart rate, give you notifications when it recognises irregular heart rhythms, track your activities, detect if you fall and feature Apple Pay.

The new Apple Watch SE is available to order from today, and will be shipping from September 16. Pricing is set at $249 and $299 for the GPS and Cellular models respectively.

Writing by Cam Bunton.