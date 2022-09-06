Apple Watch Pro design revealed in great CAD images

(Pocket-lint) - A new Apple Watch will launch alongside the iPhone 14 tomorrow - at least that's the common expectation.

In fact, it is thought that we'll get an Apple Watch Series 8 - a minor upgrade on the Series 7 - and an all-new Apple Watch Pro.

We've previously learned that the latter will be a better spec'ed, more sturdy model with a larger display. Now, we have some CAD renders based on reports by "industry sources" that show us the new design.

The come courtesy of 91Mobiles and show a chunkier Watch. It has that larger display, which is thought to sport a 2-inch screen, and a couple of interesting additions.

First up is a protrusion on the right-hand side, housing the digital crown. But more interesting is a button on the left-hand side of the Watch.

It's unclear what that will be used for at present, although Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, has an idea. In a Twitter posting, he suggested it could be programmable and perform any task the wearer assigns. That makes sense, as we've often found that repeatedly having to navigate to a certain app or function is unnecessarily fiddly.

A couple of things I’d point out regarding the Apple Watch Pro design:

- No flat sides. They are rounded like the Series 7.

- The new button on the left side is probably programmable to do whatever you want. For instance, launching a specific app, feature or workout. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 5, 2022

We'll find out for sure tomorrow, when Apple announces all of its new products. You can join us to watch the entire event live.

