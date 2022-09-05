Apple Watch Pro details leak ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will hold an event on 7 September where it is expected to launch its new iPhone 14 models, alongside new Apple Watch models, one of which is expected to be a rugged model potentially called the Apple Watch Pro.

There have been a number of rumours surrounding this model over the last couple of months, but the most recent comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who has offered a few extra details in his latest Power On newsletter.

-

Gurman has mentioned the Apple Watch Pro model in the past but the latest edition of the Power On newsletter claims the device will compete with "Garmin's high-end, rugged watches". He also said the Watch Pro will have a "noticeably larger display", larger battery, as well as a low power mode and a titanium casing, some of which he has said before.

Gurman added that he had been informed that the Apple Watch Pro will be "fairly large and probably won't appeal to all consumers, as it's going to be bigger than most wrists". It's also said that while current Apple Watch straps are expected to be compatible, they "may not look flush with the device".

The Apple Watch Pro is predicted to cost "at least $900 to $1,000, topping the current Apple Watch Edition", according to Gurman.

Of course nothing is official for now, but Gurman does have a good track record with Apple devices. For now, you can read all the rumours surrounding the Apple Watch Pro in our rumour round-up feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.