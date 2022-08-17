(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce its next smartwatch in September in the form of the Apple Watch Series 8 and rumours suggest the device will be coming with a body temperature sensor. The latest report claims this sensor may not be as capable as you might think when the smartwatch first arrives though.

It was expected that the body temperarture sensor on the Apple Watch Series 8 - and Apple Watch Pro if that model also launches - would be able to detect a fever, along with aiding in helping women detect ovulation and improving the detection of various sleep stages.

More recent reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have suggested while the body temperature sensor will still likely be able to help detect ovulation and improve sleep stage analysis, it may not be able to detect a fever at launch.

It's said the company has plans to do this in the future, but for the Series 8, the sensor may not be able to detect an exact measurement and will therefore perhaps be a little limited at launch.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 14 models at an event in September. There are also reports claiming we will see an Apple Watch Pro model - which is said to be more rugged - as well as a Watch SE 2. For now, nothing is confirmed, but we have rumour round up features on all three Apple Watch models.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.