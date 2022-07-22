(Pocket-lint) - Sometimes you just have to reset your Apple Watch - as in, erase it completely. Maybe you forgot your passcode, for example. No matter the situation, here is what you do. It takes less than a minute.

Simply follow the steps below on your Apple Watch to reset it.

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Go to General > Reset. Tap Erase All Content and Settings. Enter your passcode.

If your Apple Watch has a cellular plan, you'll see two options: Erase All and Erase All and Keep Plan.

To completely ipe your Apple Watch, choose Erase All. To wipe and then restore it with your cellular plan in place, select Erase All and Keep Plan.

You can also open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap My Watch, go to General > Reset, then tap Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings.

If you can’t access the Settings app on your Apple Watch, because perhaps you’ve forgotten your passcode, follow these steps:

Put your Apple Watch on its charger Press and hold the side button until you see Power Off. Press and hold the Digital Crown Tap Reset. After your Apple Watch restarts, pair it with your iPhone. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone Follow the on-screen instructions on your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Check out Apple's support hub for more tips and tricks.

