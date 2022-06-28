Apple Watch Series 8 to be joined by new rugged and SE models

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reportedly planning at least three new Watch models for later this year.

An Apple Watch Series 8 is tipped to be joined by a new SE model, plus a rugged edition aimed at extreme sports fans.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter at the weekend that we shouldn't expect a huge upgrade with the Watch S8. Apple will use the same processing as the existing Series 7, he claimed.

However, he does hint that the S9 will gain a major bump next year.

Back to this year's refresh though, and it could be the Apple Watch SE that features the more significant boost. Gurman suggested that it could come with the same processor in the S8, which will make it significantly faster and more powerful than the existing SE.

His thinking on a rugged version of the Watch stem from the next watchOS software coming with major workout and sports tracking enhancements. Swimming, biking and running metrics will be enhanced and therefore a specific Watch could be launched to suit.

As for the Apple Watch Series 3 that's still being sold through the Apple Store, considering it'll not be getting watchOS 9 - something we told you at the beginning of June - it is likely to finally be retired, with the SE becoming the de facto entry-level device.

Writing by Rik Henderson.