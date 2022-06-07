(Pocket-lint) - Apple previewed watchOS 9 - the next major software update for its Apple Watch - during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). The software is due to be released later this year, likely around September, and it will bring with it a host of new features.

There are some big updates for the Workout app, as well as more advanced sleep tracking and new Watch faces, plus several more that you can read all about in our separate feature.

Will your Apple Watch be capable of running watchOS 9 though?

Apple's next Watch software update will support the majority of the latest Apple Watch models, though there is one big omisson compared to watchOS 8.

The full list of compatible Apple Watch models are as follows:

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch SE

You'll notice the Apple Watch Series 3 is not on the list, with Apple dropping support for the four-year old smartwatch this time around. Support for the original Apple Watch and Watch Series 2 was dropped previously.

If you aren't sure what Apple Watch you have, there is an easy way to find out. Take your Apple Watch off your wrist and turn it over. Around the heart rate sensor on the back of the display, you'll see some writing etched into the back.

Within this writing will be the Watch Series number you have, along with the size and the casing material.

Sadly not all the features coming with watchOS 9 will be available for all Apple Watch users. This is mainly down to the hardware within the different models rather than Apple being difficult.

Apple Watch Mirroring is available on Apple Watch Series 6 and later for example, and support for the keyboard in different languages requires the Apple Watch Series 7.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.