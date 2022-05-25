(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced new Pride bands and a watch face for the Apple Watch to celebrate Pride Month this June.

The bands are called the Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop. The Pride Edition Sport Loop features the word "pride" woven into the company’s classic sport loop style. The band has rainbows from different Pride flags, including colours like light blue, pink, white, black, and brown.

(Light blue, pink, and white symbolise transgender and non-binary individuals, while brown and black represent the Black and Latinx communities.)

As for the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, Apple said it is designed to celebrate "the full spectrum of the rainbow" and features a matching Nike Bounce face.

The new Pride Edition bands are available to buy for $49/£49 on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in the US and UK.

They will be available at Apple Store locations starting 26 May 2022. The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop will also be available from Nike.com soon.

Finally, the new Pride watch face is also now available. It's exclusive to Apple Watch Series 4 models or later (running watchOS 8.6 or later).

It too is inspired by various Pride flags. Apple said the new watch face "combines colors to represent the strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement." The watch face has colorful threads that move when the Digital Crown on Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or your wrist is raised.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.