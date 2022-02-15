How to see previous Weekly Summary on Apple Watch and iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - Apple Watch is excellent for a number of reasons, one of which is its fitness and activity tracking. As you may have discovered, Apple Watch offers a Weekly Summary that gives you various totals for the week, such as kilocalories, steps, distance, flights climbed and active time. It's a rolling tally for the whole week and on Monday, it refreshes.

What's a little annoying however, is that once it refreshes, you can't then see that detailed summary on your Watch again. You can, however, see the information elsewhere and go back through the previous weeks to see how you are improving. Here's how.

If you have no idea what we are talking about when it comes to your Weekly Summary in the first place, then this section is for you. To see your Weekly Summary and the running total of the various metrics offered, follow these steps:

Tap on the Activity rings on your Apple Watch Make sure you are on the Activity screen and not Sharing or Awards Scroll down past the rings and graphs to the bottom of the screen You'll see Weekly Summary above Change Goals Tap on Weekly Summary and you'll see all the metric totals as you scroll

It's not possible to scroll back through previous weekly summaries on your Apple Watch. Once Monday has been and gone, the Weekly Summary refreshes to that week and that's that. You'd think you'd just be able to swipe right or left on the Weekly Summary for the previous week on your Watch but sadly that's not the case.

It is possible to see the data in various places in the Health app on your iPhone though. While there isn't a specific Weekly Summary section that offers all the metrics featured on the Apple Watch Weekly Summary in one place, there are ways to see the data so you can work out if you're improving or slacking, depending on the metric you're interested in.

Open the Health app on your iPhone Tap on the Browse tab in the bottom right corner Tap on Activity At the top, tap on the 'W' You will then see a summary of your Move, Exercise and Stand accomplishments. Swipe left to right to see previous weeks.

If it's one of the other metrics you are interested in, such as your average steps for example.

Open the Health app on your iPhone Tap on the Browse tab in the bottom right corner Tap on Steps (or the other metric you want to see) Tap on 'Show All' next to the Highlights tab Scroll through the Highlights to see information like your average steps for the week, month or year

You can repeat steps 1-5 above for each metric you want to see your previous week's data for. As with the Activity rings, you can also tap on the 'W' at the top of the screen for the metric you have chosen and you can switch between the past weeks.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.