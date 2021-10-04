(Pocket-lint) - Apple today has officially confirmed the pre-order and release date of the recently announced Apple Watch Series 7, which was first unveiled to the world at the Cupertino company’s ‘California Streaming’ media event last month.

Revealed alongside the iPhone 13 series and new iPad lineup, Apple uncharacteristically showed off the new Series 7 watch without confirming a release date - simply advertising it’ll go on sale sometime “later this Fall”. In the meanwhile, the company touted all the new features of the $399 / £379 entry-cost of the Series 7 on its website while still selling the Series 6 in its place for the same exact price.

This year, Apple updated the Series 7 to feature an all-new design with a larger screen that curves further down along the edges of the device. The company didn’t seem to update the system on a chip (SoC) nor much else about the wearable - introducing no new major health tracking implementations either.

There are, however, a number of fresh colour options, especially on the aluminium-chassis $399 / £379 model, including new green, blue, starlight and midnight finishes.

Initially, there were rumours Apple was planning on much more drastically redesigning the wearable by shaving down the curved edges into an all-flat chassis akin to the iPad and iPhone design language, but uniquely, Apple’s approach saw them make the reverse decision by accentuating the curvature of the device even greater than before.

Pocket-lint has covered everything you need to know about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, so if you’re interested in checking out our initial coverage of the announcement, tap here.