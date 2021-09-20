Apple releases watchOS 8

(Pocket-lint) - Apple today released watchOS 8 to owners of all Apple Watch models from the Series 3 onward, and along comes a few new watch faces, new workout and fitness additions, enhanced sleep tracking, and more.

If you’re interested in checking out Pocket-lint’s robust overview of all the new features included in watchOS 8, click here.

First up are some new watch faces, which include an all-new Portrait Watch Face that automatically pulls photos from your gallery and creates a unique bokeh effect with the subject’s face being placed in front of the digital time indicator. A little software trickery almost gives the impression of a three-dimensional image.

Apple is also including support for new workout tracking, specifically for Pilates and Tai Chi. On top of that, the company is transitioning the Breathe app into a new app titled Mindfulness, which is supposed to encompass the typical spiritual breathing reminders along with some prompts for self-reflection.

When sleep tracking now, Apple Watch will now take note of your respiratory rate, which is supposed to give you an overall better picture of your health and wellness.

Once again, for a fully in-depth recap of all the new features available in watchOS 8, check out Pocket-lint’s guide right here.