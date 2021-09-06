(Pocket-lint) - Peloton offers a number of different products, some of which play very nicely with the Apple Watch.

While the Peloton Bike+ plays the nicest thanks to the integrated Apple GymKit offering, the Peloton Digital app - that doesn't require Peloton equipment - has an Apple Watch companion app, enabling you to use the heart rate monitor on your wrist for more accurate statistics when doing a workout through the app.

There's also a workaround for those wanting to use their Apple Watch as a heart rate monitor on the Bike, Tread or Tread+.

Here is how to use the Apple Watch with Peloton products.

Peloton's Bike+ has Apple's GymKit on board. That means that when you go to start a new ride or workout, you can simply hold your GymKit-compatible Apple Watch (Series 2 and later) up to the top of the screen on the Bike+ to pair them.

Once connected, the Bike+ will automatically start a workout on your Apple Watch and use the heart rate monitor on the Watch to present your heart rate on the Bike+'s screen in real time and help determine your Strive Score. The workout will automatically end on your Apple Watch when the ride ends and you can find the post-workout details in the Activity app on your iPhone, as well as the Peloton Digital app.

There are some rides that aren't compatible with GymKit, like the Bike Bootcamps, but for most standard rides including Arms and Intervals, the GymKit integration enables you to use your Apple Watch as a heart rate monitor on Bike+. Follow the steps below to get it working:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone Tap on the My Watch tab at the bottom Scroll down to 'Workout' Toggle on 'Detect Gym Equipment' Pick a ride on the Peloton Bike+ Press 'Start' Hold your Apple Watch up to the top of the screen Tap 'Connect' on your Apple Watch Press 'Start' on the Bike+ to start your ride

If Apple Watch is connected properly, your heart rate will appear on the left of the screen when the ride has started. If you're having trouble connecting, or your Peloton Bike+ is not pairing with your Apple Watch properly, you may need to restart your Apple Watch (hold the Digital Crown and side button together until the Apple logo appears), or turn your Bike+ off and on and try again.

The original Peloton Bike, as well as the Peloton Tread and Tread+ do not have Apple GymKit on board and currently, it is not possible to use your Apple Watch as a heart rate monitor on these devices by connecting it through Bluetooth. At least not without a third party app.

There are a number of third party apps that make it possible to use the heart rate monitor on Apple Watch with the Peloton Bike, Tread and Tread+ though. If this is something you want to do, you'll first need to download one of the third party apps to your iPhone and Apple Watch. Some options include:

BlueHeart

ECHO Heart Rate from the Watch

HeartCast

It's worth mentioning that some of these apps have a time limit before you have to pay, while others make you watch adverts before you can start casting your heart rate. Once you've downloaded one of these apps - or an alternative - to your iPhone and Apple Watch though, follow the steps below to pair your Apple Watch with your Peloton Bike, Tread or Tread+.

Open the third party app Follow the instructions for the app you've chosen to get it set up Make sure Bluetooth is enabled Select a workout on your Peloton Tap on 'Heart Rate Monitor' tab under the start button You should see the app you've chosen under Available Devices Tap 'Connect'

Some of the third party apps tell you to press cancel rather than pair when the pairing pop up appears on your Peloton screen. Do what the respective app tells you to get it working.

Once you've connected everything, you should see your heart rate on the left of the screen taken from your Apple Watch. It's not as flawless as using GymKit on the Bike+, but it is at least a workaround for those that have one of the other Peloton products and want to use their Apple Watch as the heart rate monitor rather than having to buy a chest strap.

The Peloton Digital app has an Apple Watch companion app, as we mentioned. That means that when you start a workout on the Peloton Digital app, whether strength, cardio, yoga or one of the others from the range of options, your Apple Watch will automatically start a new workout and you'll see metrics, including heart rate appear on your wrist.

You'll need to make sure you have installed the Peloton companion app on your Apple Watch for it to work, but otherwise, it's a pretty seamless experience, working in a similar way to FIIT, where the workout type is automatically determined for you and starts and ends automatically too.

Any workout you do on the Peloton companion app will appear on your profile and with any Bike, Bike+, Tread or Tread+ workouts you do, if you have Peloton equipment. The Peloton Digital app doesn't require Peloton equipment though, working as a standalone app like FIIT and Apple Fitness+.

