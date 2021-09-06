Apple Watch Series 7 may only be available in limited quantities at launch, with delay fears still looming

(Pocket-lint) - Apple may be forced to offer the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 in limited quantities at launch, with concerns continuing to grow that the smartwatch announcement may be delayed.

Following on from initial reports regarding issues with the device's production, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now suggested that Apple faces three paths with the Series 7.

The most likely, Gurman says, is that the smartwatch will be announced alongside the iPhone 13 this month, with some models shipping later than usual or in limited quantities.

However, as has already been suggested in other reports, the Cupertino company could also delay the announcement until production issues are resolved, or the watch could become available on the day of announcement in limited quantities.

"If you can't wait to get the new watch, you may have to. My colleague Debby Wu and I reported that the new display is causing production headaches," Gurman outlined in his Power On newsletter.

"I'm led to believe that we'll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities."

This new display referenced by Gurman is based on the rumour that the new Apple Watch will be available in 41mm and 45mm options, a departure from the current 40mm and 44mm.

As renders have shown, a flatter, boxier, iPhone-style case will also feature, and these tweaks are seemingly causing the reported production problems for Apple.

We likely won't have to wait long to find out just what Apple's tactic is with the Series 7 launch - and if indeed it is facing some kind of delay. The annual iPhone event is expected to be held on 14 September, so stay tuned for more as we get it.