Apple Watch Series 8 could have thermometer for fertility planning

Author image, Features editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce the Watch Series 7 in the next few weeks but there have already been rumours circulating about what future models of the smartwatch could offer.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (via CNET), Apple is working on adding a blood pressure monitor feature and thermometer to the future generations of the Apple Watch from as early as next year.

The report cites unnamed sources and internal Apple documents and it claims the company is looking to offer a "tool to tell users when their blood pressure is increasing and a thermometer to help with fertility planning."

It's said the fertility feature could arrive next year - which would likely be the Apple Watch Series 8 - but there wasn't a time-frame reported for the blood pressure feature.

The report claimed the blood pressure feature would allow users to track trends in their blood pressure, with Apple apparently researching sensors that measure "the speed of the wave a heart beat sends through a person's arteries". It's said it wouldn't be capable of offering a "baseline measure of systolic and diastolic blood pressure" for now, though that may change by launch.

The Wall Street Journal also said Apple was working on improving sleep tracking on the Apple Watch and the Afib monitoring feature. 

The Apple Watch Series 7 isn't expected to offer the features mentioned above, though it is rumoured to be coming with a redesign offering squarer edges, like the iPhone 12 models. You can read all the speculation surrrounding the Watch Series 7 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 2 September 2021.
  • Source: Apple Plans Blood-Pressure Measure, Wrist Thermometer in Apple Watch - wsj.com
  • Via: Apple Watch may get thermometer, blood-pressure measure in future versions, report says - cnet.com
