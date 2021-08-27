New Apple Watch Series 7 design revealed in biggest leak yet

(Pocket-lint) - We've already known for quite some time that Apple would be altering the chassis of the Apple Watch for the first time since its release back in 2015, however, new images posted by @MajinBuOfficial appear to show the new design in the most high-definition leak we've seen to date.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 7 might look somewhat similar to the traditional Apple Watch look and feel we've all grown accustomed to over the years, however, closer inspection reveals the new all-flat edge design that the Cupertino company has been rapidly adopting throughout its entire product line.

Interestingly enough, one of the biggest rumoured design changes we were expecting to see is unable to be verified by these sets of images, as they unfortunately only show the new Apple Watch from the right side of the device - whereas the pair of new larger speaker grills are allegedly sitting on the left side of the unit.

They also created the stainless steel version pic.twitter.com/qjTDIFmuty — Majin Bu @MajinBuOfficial) August 27, 2021

Apple is expected to reveal the new Apple Watch Series 7 at one of their two presumed product events sometime in September - perhaps even alongside the iPhone 13, a new MacBook Pro line, and even a more powerful Mac Mini with seven color choices.

