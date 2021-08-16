(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 models and Apple Watch Series 7 in September, along with a new iPad mini, entry-level iPad, M1X MacBook Pros and updated AirPods before the year is out.

There have been numerous rumours surrounding all the devices, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter reveals a couple of extra details of what we can expect from the upcoming Apple devices.

According to Gurman - who has an excellent track record - the iPhone 13 models will come in the same screen sizes as the iPhone 12 models, feature the A15 chip and come with the new camera features Gurman mentioned in a previous report. They will also apparently have a smaller notch and the Pro models will have a 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is claimed to have a flatter display, slight redesign - rumours suggest square edges like the iPhone 12 - and a faster processor. Gurman also mentions a Time to Run feature on Fitness+, as well as Audio Meditations, joining the Time to Walk feature already offered.

The entry-level AirPods are said to feature a design closer to the AirPods Pro - as has previously been reported - with a new in-ear shape and shorter stems. Gurman claims they will see the biggest update since they launched in 2016.

The same goes for the iPad mini 6, which past rumours have claimed will be a smaller version of the iPad Air with slimmer bezels and complete redesign. Gurman also claims we can expect a slimmer entry-model iPad too though, with a faster processor.

Lastly, Gurman mentions the M1X MacBook Pros. He says they will still go on sale before the two-year anniversary of the last MacBook Pro, despite chip delays.

If you want to read all the rumours surrounding the devices mentioned by Gurman, you can head to our separate features, all of which you can find in our Apple Hub.