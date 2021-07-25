Here's how to setup blood oxygen monitoring and how to check your SpO2 levels on Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 6, Watch Series 7, Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra all feature a pulse oximeter that allows them to non-invasively measure the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of your body, giving you an indication of your overall health.

It's commonly referred to as blood oxygen levels or SpO2, and typical blood oxygen levels are somewhere between 95 per cent and 100 per cent for the majority of people, though not all.

You can read more about how blood oxygen monitoring works in our separate feature, but if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, Series 8 or Watch Ultra and you want to know how to get an instant blood oxygen level measurement, as well as how to set it up and how to find previous readings, you're in the right place.

How to check blood oxygen level on Apple Watch

You'll need to make sure you are over 18, you have the Apple Watch Series 6, Watch Series 7, Watch Series 8 or Watch Ultra you are in a compatible country (see the bottom of this feature) and you are have an iPhone 6S or later.

You'll also need to make sure you have set up the Blood Oxygen app - you can read the section further down this feature if you haven't set it up yet.

If you tick all the requirements above, then follow these steps to take a blood oxygen measurement:

Make sure your Apple Watch is snug on your wrist Press the Digital Crown to open the app list or view Open the Blood Oxygen app (red and blue circle) Place your arm on a table, or your lap, and make sure you keep still and the Apple Watch face is up Tap Start Keep still for 15 seconds Your results will appear on screen after 15 seconds Tap Done

Where to find your blood oxygen measurements on Apple Watch

All blood oxygen measurements taken by the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, Series 8 and Watch Ultra whether on demand on background measurements, appear in the Health app on iPhone.

To find your blood oxygen measurements, follow the steps below:

Open the Health app on iPhone Tap on the Browse tab Tap on Respiratory Tap Blood Oxygen Tap on Show More Blood Oxygen Data to see more

How to install blood oxygen on Apple Watch

If you haven't used the blood oxygen sensor on your Apple Watch yet, these steps will help you get setup. The Blood Oxygen app is installed following the setup instructions below. If you accidentally delete it, you can find it in the App Store on your Apple Watch.

Open the Health app on your iPhone Tap the Browse tab Tap Respiratory Tap on Blood Oxygen Tap on Set up Blood Oxygen Follow the instructions

Where is the Blood Oxygen app available?

The Blood Oxygen app is only available in some countries and regions. You can see the full list of countries on the Apple website here.