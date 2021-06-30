Apple launches Apple Watch bands and faces for 22 countries ahead of Olympics

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has introduced a new collection of Sport Loop bands for the Apple Watch. There are a couple of unique aspects to these bands: They feature “bold designs that represent 22 nations around the world", according to Apple, and they come with accompanying watch faces.
The new "International Collection" is launching ahead of the Summer Olympics being held in Tokyo in July 2021. They are limited-edition soft bands designed to “celebrate the describable drive and competitive spirit of all athletes and fans". They're also paired with a downloadable Stripes watch face in matching colours. Each Stripes watch face will be available to download "soon" from Apple.com for all users with the Apple Watch Series 4 or later.
Here are the countries represented by the new bands and watch faces:
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Great Britain
- Greece
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Russia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- US
Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, you can buy the new Apple Watch Sport Loop bands now for $49 from Apple’s US website.
Keep in mind this isn't the first time Apple has sold limited-edition watch bands for the Olympics. In 2016, it offered Apple Watch bands with flags of 14 different countries, although they were only available to buy in Brazil at the Apple Store. Its latest set of watch bands is receiving a broader rollout, by launching in the US.