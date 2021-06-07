Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New version of Apple Watch Breathe app suggested in code

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's developer conference - WWDC - kicks off this week, with the company expected to announce what features will be coming to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 later this year. 

It looks as though we might know one of those coming to watchOS 8 early though, after it was spotted that a new profile for the Apple Watch App Store was deployed a little early with a hint at a new feature.

The profile has reference to "come.apple.Mind" on watchOS - spotted by Twitter user Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) - and the tweet asked followers to guess what they thought it might mean. Mark Gurman - who is very reliable when it comes to detailing information on Apple products prior to their official launch - replied to the tweet suggesting a new version of the Breathe app for Apple Watch

The Breathe app on Apple Watch is currently designed to help you relax by guiding you through a series of deeps breaths by following the animation on the Watch's display in order help you focus. Throughout the day - if you have reminders on - it will remind you to take time to breathe during the day, but that's about it. Meanwhile, competitors like Fitbit's Sense smartwatch offer a more indepth approach than the Apple Watch, looking to manage stress too and offer feedback.

A new version of the Breathe app that introduces more features, such as meditation programs, for example, would make complete sense. Apple already offers 'Mindful Cooldowns' within its Fitness+ offering, so seeing this expand further into something like a Mind app would be a logical step.

