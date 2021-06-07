New version of Apple Watch Breathe app suggested in code

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's developer conference - WWDC - kicks off this week, with the company expected to announce what features will be coming to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 later this year.

It looks as though we might know one of those coming to watchOS 8 early though, after it was spotted that a new profile for the Apple Watch App Store was deployed a little early with a hint at a new feature.

The profile has reference to "come.apple.Mind" on watchOS - spotted by Twitter user Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) - and the tweet asked followers to guess what they thought it might mean. Mark Gurman - who is very reliable when it comes to detailing information on Apple products prior to their official launch - replied to the tweet suggesting a new version of the Breathe app for Apple Watch.

New version of the Breathe app https://t.co/AY0WVYMz5V — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 6, 2021

The Breathe app on Apple Watch is currently designed to help you relax by guiding you through a series of deeps breaths by following the animation on the Watch's display in order help you focus. Throughout the day - if you have reminders on - it will remind you to take time to breathe during the day, but that's about it. Meanwhile, competitors like Fitbit's Sense smartwatch offer a more indepth approach than the Apple Watch, looking to manage stress too and offer feedback.

A new version of the Breathe app that introduces more features, such as meditation programs, for example, would make complete sense. Apple already offers 'Mindful Cooldowns' within its Fitness+ offering, so seeing this expand further into something like a Mind app would be a logical step.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.