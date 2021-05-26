How to set up Tidal on your Apple Watch

(Pocket-lint) - Tidal now allows Apple Watch users to stream music or download it for offline listening.

Keep in mind competing streaming services Spotify and Deezer both recently announced similar offline listening features for the Apple Watch. Unfortunately, Tidal, which has long offered lossless playback and even hi-res streaming, has confirmed that high audio quality won’t be available on the Apple Watch. It's limiting audio to 96Kbps on the wearable, just like Spotify does.

Nevertheless, if you want to try Tidal on the Apple Watch, here's how. It's easy and will take you less than a minute to do.

Tidal requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later running watchOS 7.1.

Download and launch the Tidal app on your Apple Watch. Go to link.tidal.com and use the code shown on your watch screen. Select Done on your Apple Watch.

That's it!

You can stream music and control playback of Tidal directly from your Apple Watch, independent of your iPhone. You can also download playlists and listen offline from anywhere without internet connectivity. Plus, you will always listen to your music ad-free.

To use Tidal on your Apple Watch, you must be a subscriber to the music streaming service. Plans start at $9.99 a month in the US.

Tidal is currently available in 61 countries, including the US and the UK.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.