Apple Watch Series 7 could have squared design like iPhone 12

(Pocket-lint) - The Apple Watch Series 7 is due to be released later this year - likely sometime in September - and the latest rumour suggests it could come with a design similar to the iPhone 12, latest iPads and the newest iMac.

Leaker Jon Prosser - who has a mixed track record when it comes to accuracy - claimed on the Genuis Bar Podcast (via AppleTrack) that Apple is planning a redesign for the Watch Series 7 and a new colour.

A redesign has been claimed in previous rumours with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also saying it was on the cards and it isn't surprising given Apple's smartwatch has looked pretty much the same since the Series 4, with even that model not looking remarkably different to the original.

Following the square-edge design style of Apple's latest products for the redesign also makes sense and the render of what it could look like is certainly appealing.

Prosser also mentioned that the Watch Series 7 could come in a green colourway like the iPad Air. While this would be a first for the Watch, it's plausible given Apple's move back to colours with the M1 iMac and the iPad Air models offering numerous options.

Previous rumours have suggested the Apple Watch Series 7 could come in an Explorer Edition model, and there has also been talk of it being able to read blood sugar levels. You can read all the reports surrounding the Apple Watch Series 7 in our separate rumour round up.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.