(Pocket-lint) - Apple is introducing a limited-edition Apple Watch for Black History Month to "honor the ongoing fight for racial justice".

The watch, which is part of Apple's new Black Unity Collection of products, features a striped watch band striped with green, and colours inspired by the Pan-African flag. "The Black Unity Sport Band is made from individual pieces of coloured fluoroelastomer, which are assembled by hand and compression-molded into one", Apple explained in a press release.

The new Apple Watch also has a new Unity watch face, which creates a pattern that dynamically shifts over time. Otherwise, it's a standard aluminium Series 6 that starts at $399. Apple said a portion of the proceeds will go to civil rights orgs.

1/4 Apple

The company is promising to support six global organisations with the new Black Unity Collection, including the Black Lives Matter Support Fund, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and European Network Against Racism.

The Black Unity Collection Apple Watch will go on sale starting 1 February 2021 at Apple and Target in the US and will be available throughout the month. The band will remain on sale all year and is also available separately for $49.

The new watchface is now available to anyone to try.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.