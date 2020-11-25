(Pocket-lint) - Apple Watch deals on Black Friday may typically be reserved for older models, but this year you can already save a significant amount on the new Series 6.

Despite only being announced back in September, certain models of the Apple Watch 6 are already available at a cut-rate on Amazon - and, depending on which you opt for, you may be able to save more than $100.

The headline deal to watch out for is the 40mm, Product Red, GPS + Cellular Series 6, reduced down to $389.98 from $499 - a total saving of $109.

If you want the same 40mm, Product Red smartwatch but don't need the Cellular version, the GPS-only model is also massively reduced. From $399, you can now pick up the device for $329.98 - representing a saving of $69.

As we say, it's not necessarily surprising to see discounts on older Apple Watch models - or perhaps the more premium versions of the latest model - but this is a stellar offer on the entry-level version.

So, what are the best reasons to plump for an Apple Watch Series 6 over an older model?

Well, whether you opt for the GPS + Cellular or GPS-only model, you get the ability to measure blood oxygen levels from the wrist, with the Always-On Retina Display 2.5 brighter than the Series 5, and the S6 System in Package able to power the watch up to 20% faster, too.

All the usual Apple Watch bells and whistles are there, as well, naturally, including ECG measurements, daily activity tracking, a waterproof design and the ability to stream music and podcasts.

The only caveat with this deal is that you'll likely have to act fast in order to take advantage. Amazon hasn't specified when the deal will expire, and this potentially means that it's dependent on stock. As ever, we'd urge those interested to strike and avoid disappointment - espcially when the latest model is unlikely to be discounted this much until next year.

Writing by Conor Allison.