Apple Watch Black Friday deals see over £120 off Series 5

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are pretty much upon us and with them come some great savings on the last generation Apple Watch.

While the Apple Watch Series 5 has been replaced with the Apple Watch Series 6, the 2019 model still offers plenty of great features, including a built-in compass, always-on display and great design.

There's savings of over £100 in the UK on the Apple Watch Series 5, and in the US, there's some savings to be had on the Apple Watch SE and older Apple Watch Series 3.

• Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS & Cellular, now £399.99 (save £129.01): Last-gen Watch Series 5 offers pretty much everything you need, now at a lower price. View the offer on Amazon UK.

• Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS & Cellular, now £386.10 (save £112.90): The smaller version of the Watch 5, but still a great Apple Watch. View the deal on Amazon UK.

• Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm save $20, now $289 (was $309): Get the bigger of the Apple Watch SE models for a discount rate this Black Friday, picking up most of the latest features in a great design. See the deal on Amazon.

• Apple Watch Series 3 GPS & Cellular 38mm save $20, now $179 (was $199): This deal is for the smaller Series 3 Apple Watch with GPS. Not the newest model but plenty of great features. See the deal on Best Buy.

• Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm save $60, now $119 (was $179): This deal will go live on 25 November until 28 November. See the deal on Walmart.

These deals are likely to run through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, but only while stocks last, so it's worth buying sooner rather than later.

We're keeping track of all the smartwatch Black Friday deals here, if there's another model that you're interested in. You'll also find a round up of all the Apple Watch deals across all models in our separate feature.

If you're not sure what Apple Watch is right for you, we have you covered in our Apple Watch versus feature.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.