(Pocket-lint) - WatchOS 7 is Apple's new Apple Watch software update.

As it's been released, everybody can now download watchOS 7. In your Apple Watch app, check General > Software Update. The new Watch Series 6 and Watch SE are shipping with the new software on board.

Note that all features are available on all devices. For example, the ECG feature is only available on Series 4, 5 and 6. The blood oxygen monitoring is only available on Series 6. Family Setup only works with cellular devices. The always-on display is only available on Series 5 and Series 6.

But there are plenty of features coming to all supported devices including new Watch faces, the Sleep app and Wind Down mode, new Fitness modes, Siri translation and the handwashing timer.

watchOS 7 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 or later. Here's a list of devices, so you can double-check whether your model will be supported:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE (preinstalled)

Apple Watch Series 6 (preinstalled)

That means that the original Apple Watch, the Series 1 later version of it and Series 2 are no longer supported for updates.

Writing by Dan Grabham.