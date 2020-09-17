Apple Watch Series 6 and SE price and deals: Where to buy the new Apple Watch

(Pocket-lint) - The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are now available in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions.

There are two sizes of each variant (42 and 44mm) plus numerous band options. Check out our separate guide for more on Apple Watch bands.

There are also Nike+ versions of both watches. They come with a Nike sport band and some exclusive Nike faces but otherwise they're the same watch as the standard versions.

The Series 6 is very similar to the outgoing Series 5. The new watch includes the ECG feature carried over from the Series 5 as well as blood oxygen monitoring. It also has the always-on display carried over from the Series 5.

The cellular version is available from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in the US and EE, O2 and Vodafone in the UK.

The Apple Watch SE is the smart buy - it's essentially the outgoing Series 5 even if it doesn't have the ECG feature or always-on display. It's way better than the Series 3 - see below - but there are few things it's missing compared to the Series 6 (always-on display)

Against expectations, the Apple Watch Series 3 continues to be available at a super-low price - check out the latest Apple Watch Series 3 deals below. It now represents excellent value for money, costing significantly less than the Series 5.

What's more, it can do much of the same stuff even if the design and size are different. It doesn't have the blood oxygen monitoring, always-on display or ECG features of the Series 6.

The newer watches are thinner and the screen is bigger than the Series 3, too - the sizes of the newer watches are 40mm/44mm rather than the 38mm/42mm of the Series 3 and before.

The Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5, the Series 2, Series 1 and the original Apple Watch are all now discontinued. But if you're quick you might be able to get a last-minute discount on a Series 5. Watch you don't pay more than you would for a Watch SE though...

Writing by Dan Grabham.