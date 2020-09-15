Apple Watch SE slots in between the new Apple Watch Series 6 and old Series 3

(Pocket-lint) - As well as the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple also announced the Apple Watch SE, which is basically the Apple Watch Series 5 at a lower price point - $279. It's a compelling proposition, but the cheaper $199 Apple Watch Series 3 will still be sticking around, which wasn't expected to be the case.

squirrel_widget_2670420

And, as it's based on the Series 5 it boasts last year's S5 processor, a recycled aluminium case (yes, that's all it comes in) and all the features of the new watchOS 7 including sleep tracking, new watch faces and all the stuff you've come to expect from Apple Watch including fall detection, fitness tracking, access to all the apps and more. It also works with the new Family Setup feature.

Family Setup means you can set up kids and older family members who do not have an iPhone with an Apple Watch. However, they need to have a cellular version of the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch SE will come in the usual two sizes - 42 and 44mm and come in 4G LTE and Wi-Fi versions just as other Apple Watches do.

There will also be Apple Watch SE financing using Apple Card, starting at just $12 a month.

Apple also introduced a new 'Solo loop' band which doesn't have a clasp - it's basically a stretchy band.

Writing by Dan Grabham.