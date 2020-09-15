Apple Watch SE seems certain to launch alongside the Watch 6, iPad Air and new entry-level iPad

(Pocket-lint) - According to the latest leaks floating across Twitter and elsewhere, there will be a cheap version of the Apple Watch set to launch later today called the Apple Watch SE. That's according to renowned leaker Evan Blass who is backed up by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

We'd been expecting that Apple would replace the ageing but well-priced Apple Watch Series 3 and it seems that now is the time to do that, with a Watch SE probably based on the current Series 5.

Then there will be a new Apple Watch Series 6 with S4 chip to top out the range. Once again everything will be in two sizes, 42 and 44mm and in both 4G LTE and Wi-Fi-only versions. The Watch 6 is set to have a blood oxygen monitor - already seen in devices from companies like Fitbit and Garmin - and better internals. It'll probably have a longer life battery for sleep tracking.

Plus, as expected, there will be new iPads revealed during the Apple Event - the 4th generation iPad Air and the 9th generation entry-level iPad. While the latter will be upgraded to the A12X processor it seems (currently A10) it'll probably retain the familiar design.

However, it's previously been rumoured that the iPad Air - which is almost like a sub-Pro iPad) will get a thinner-bezel design. According to the latest leaks it'll have an A14 processor but unexpectedly it'll also boast USB-C, too. We're not too sure about that one, but the proof is in the pudding.

Writing by Dan Grabham.