Apple Watch Series 6 could come in new colour

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce a number of new devices in the next few weeks, including the Apple Watch Series 6, which is claimed to be coming in a new colour according to the latest rumour.

Leaker @L0vetodream has had a good track record with Apple leaks in the past and one of the tweets posted on 13 September simply states "new color for Apple Watch".

new color for Apple Watch — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

The leaker doesn't offer any more information on what the new colour might be, nor which Apple Watch model it might appear on, so for now, we don't know if it could be a new stainless steel, aluminium, titanium or ceramic colour, or if it will be a new colour and material, such as plastic.

The comments under the tweet don't offer any more information either, though many seem to believe the new colour could be a dark blue or navy blue stainless steel, which coincides with the rumours of a blue iPhone 12 Pro to replace the Midnight Green option on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple is holding a virtual Special Event on 15 September, which has the tag "Time Flies", suggesting the event could reveal the Apple Watch Series 6. If a new colour is on the cards then chances are we should find out soon enough. For now though, you can read all about what is expected on the Apple Watch Series 6 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.