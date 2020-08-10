(Pocket-lint) - Apple has launched the public beta version of watchOS 7. That means anybody can download it if you have a compatible Apple Watch - that needs to be a Series 3, 4 or 5 models paired to an iPhone 6s or later.

Your paired iPhone will also need to be running the developer or public beta version of iOS 14. As always, we DO NOT recommend you install a beta operating system on your main iPhone or iPad, although it's less life-critical to do it on the Apple Watch.

With a public beta, it is very unlikely there will be any major issues, but there will still be bugs or features that don't work quite how they should. The benefit for Apple is that it can see general information on how everybody use your device and whether the new features are working well or not.

To enrol in the Apple Beta Software Program, visit the site and sign up with your Apple ID. Apple has a full Beta Program FAQ for more information. If you've joined Apple's free beta program previously, you'll need to enroll again for these latest versions.

We've been running the developer versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 and they all seem pretty stable (as does macOS 11 Big Sur, for what it's worth).

New features in watchOS 7 include sleep tracking and Wind Down mode, new workout types (to go alongside the new Activity app on your iPhone in iOS 14), on-device dictation, handwashing mode, new Watch Faces, photo filters and also the ability to share Watch Faces with your customisations intact.

We believe the finished version of watchOS 7 - along with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 - will be available in September.

