Check out this amazing $100 price cut on the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

The Apple Watch Series 5 has been around since last September and we're starting to see some decent discounts.

This latest deal sees the GPS version of the watch available for a cracking price in both 44 and 40mm variants.

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm, save $100, now $299 (was $399): The latest Apple Watch in gold with a pink sand sport loop. Click here to see the deal

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm, save $100, now $329 (was $429): Get the larger Apple Watch Series 5 in space grey with a black sport band. View this offer

The Apple Watch Series 5 builds on the excellent Series 4 and comes with an Always On Display, which means you'll always be able to see the watch face without having to raise your wrist or tap the display. Battery life isn't affected by the new feature, while there's a built-in compass and international emergency calling, too.

You can press and hold the side button on your Apple Watch Series 5 to dial emergency services.

In terms of other features, the Apple Watch Series 5 offers the same features as Series 4, including waterproofing, an electrical heart sensor built into the Digital Crown and all the activity and workout features the older model has.

