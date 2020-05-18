There are two Apple Watch Pride Edition bands for 2020

Apple has revealed two new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands and a collection of new Pride faces for Apple Watch - part of its annual Apple Watch Pride series of accessories.

As well as the rainbow Pride Edition Sport Band, there's also a Nike Pride Edition Sport Band.

There are also new Apple Watch faces coming in watchOS 6.2.5 that will mirror the appearance of both bands - as you can see in the image above.

Obviously Pride celebrations are somewhat different this year, and as part of its efforts, Apple is highlighting the work of GLSEN, a US-based LGBTQ organisation working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying in schools.

Apple supports GLSEN and other organisations through the sale of its annual Apple Watch Pride Edition band.

The bands are available from Apple.com, the Apple Store app and will be in Apple Stores (as they reopen).

