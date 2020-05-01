Apple Watch Series 6 might detect 'mental health abnormalities'

The next Apple Watch, which will presumably be called Apple Watch Series 6, will reportedly offer new mental health features.

Twitter user Nikias Molina, who Pocket-lint has never heard about before, recently tweeted information about the smartwatch, and leaker Jon Prosser confirmed the validity of those details with a simple "Yep!" reply tweet. Prosser has a decent track record when it comes to leaking information about Apple's upcoming products, although he often corroborates existing reporting.

Molina believes the Apple Watch Series 6 will feature an S6 chip and a longer battery life. In terms of health features, it'll offer sleep tracking, Molina says, plus a pulse oximeter and something called "mental health abnormalities detection". This is expected to be an extension of the heart rate monitoring capabilities, capable of identifying potential symptoms of anxiety in wearers.

EXCLUSIVE leaks about the upcoming #AppleWatch Series 6 features.



Sleep Tracking



Longer Battery Life



Pulse Oximeter



S6 Chip



Mental Health Abnormalities Detection



Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/fN0j6xmOMA — Nikias Molina #BeHappy (@NikiasMolina) April 30, 2020

Keep in mind the addition of sleep tracking to the Apple Watch has been long rumoured. Check out our round-up on WatchOS 7 leaks here.

Molina indicates he will provide more information at a later time. We'll keep you posted as we learn more. We suspect Apple might reveal it's developing some of these features during WWDC 2020 this summer. For more about that conference, see our WWDC: How to watch guide here.