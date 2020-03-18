Apple isn't messing around, and alongside its reveals of new iPad Pro models, a new Macbook Air and more, has also seen fit to release a whole bunch of great-looking new Apple Watch bands and some iPhone 11 accessories to go with them, too.

You can now pick up a sports band for your Apple Watch (regardless of what Series you own, thanks to Apple's forward thinking clasp design) in a range of new colours, for example, including the rather fetching Cactus and Grapefruit options that you can see above.

In fact, pretty much every type of Apple Watch strap that the Californian company sells direct now has a wider range of colour and finish options for you to pick from. Take the Sport Loop straps (our favourite style, if we have to pick) - you get new choices like Sunshine and Surf Blue, or as part of Apple's Nike partnership you could opt for World Indigo. All three are pictured below, but there are numerous others, too.

At the top end of the scale, there are new options in the line of Hermès straps that Apple offers, which cost upwards of £300 in many cases, and Apple's own leather straps are also expanded to include a few more colours and potential picks.

It's not just new straps, though - Apple has also significantly expanded the range of official cases available for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, which previously had a slightly underwhelming set of choices, especially if you were looking for something colourful.

You can now get those phone's Silicone Case in a wide range of colours including multiple shades of red, depending on your taste, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has gained a Leather Folio case in six colours that looks a great option.